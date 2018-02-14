PART TIME BOOKKEEPER
Small, well-established, AV-rated, Towson law firm has immediate opening for a part-time (3-4 days per week) experienced bookkeeper. Experience with QuickBooks, Microsoft Office, TABS (Billing) and TAS (Escrow) and insurance billing (CounselLink, Legal-X, Legal Exchange and Legal Solutions Suite) is preferred. Employment benefits include 401k Plan, paid holidays, personal days, sick leave and free parking. Please fax cover letter, resume and salary requirements to PERSONNEL at 410-828-1042.