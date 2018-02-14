Quantcast

Pugh to unveil Baltimore transportation partnership plan

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2018

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to announce Thursday a partnership between rideshare company Lyft and Baltimore Bike Share to enhance the access and experience of alternative transportation with the announcement of one of five new transportation hubs in the city. The announcement, scheduled for noon at the Baltimore Visitor Center Station, 401 Light St., underscores ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo