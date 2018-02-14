STAFF ATTORNEY – ALU

MARYLAND LEGAL AID

The Administrative Law Unit announces a full-time staff attorney position for qualified applicants to handle all functions related to case work in a high-volume, general administrative law practice in Baltimore City from intake through representation of clients before administrative tribunals, District, Circuit and federal courts, and all relevant agencies, etc. Admitted to practice in the State of Maryland, or admitted in another jurisdiction and eligible for admission in the State of Maryland. Out-of-State attorneys must be able and available to take next scheduled bar exam following date of employment. Spanish language proficiency desirable. Apply on line with an updated résumé and cover letter to

Cornelia Bright Gordon, Chief Attorney, at