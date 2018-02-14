Quantcast

Va. IT services provider opens Baltimore County office

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2018

Herndon, Virginia-based information technology services provider NetVision Resources Inc. celebrated the opening of its Baltimore County location at 7000 Security Blvd., Suite #124, in Windsor Mill. More than 100 people were in attendance for the Feb. 8 event, which included a lunch reception with special guests, onsite interviews and office tours. Wayne McDonald, director of the Office of Small ...

