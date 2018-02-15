Quantcast

US House passes changes to ADA over activists’ objections

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Mike DeBonis February 15, 2018

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that would amend the Americans with Disabilities Act over objections from disability rights advocates and Democratic leaders, who warned that the bill would remove incentives for businesses to comply with the law. The ADA Education and Reform Act passed on a 225-192 vote, with 12 Democrats joining ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo