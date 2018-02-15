Quantcast

ASSOCIATE OPENING

Saiontz & Kirk, P.A. has an opening for an entry-level associate to conduct new case interviews, evaluate claims and review settlement options with clients. No litigation experience is necessary, and we are willing to train potential candidates. Admission to the Maryland Bar is required. Evening and Saturday work hours required. Candidates seeking part-time employment, or candidates in need of flexible working hours will be considered. Please submit resumes and salary requirements for immediate and confidential consideration to:
