Celeste Saunders | Oak Crest

Oak Crest, the Erickson Living retirement community, has promoted Celeste Saunders to home care administrator.

Saunders has more than 26 years of nursing experience in long-term care, assisted living, home health and home support settings. During her nine-year tenure at Oak Crest, she has served in the leadership positions of home support clinical manager and home support manager.

As home care administrator, Saunders will oversee the overall management and performance of the Medicare-certified home health agency and home support department. The respective teams, consisting of nurses, therapists, managers and support staff, help to maintain the safety and independence of residents in whichever level of care they choose to live.

Saunders and her husband, Michael Saunders, live in Bel Air. She is currently attending Stevenson University.

