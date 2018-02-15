Charlie Latimer | Coakley Realty

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2018

latimer-charlie-coakley-realtyCharles “Charlie” Latimer has joined has joined Rory S. Coakley Realty Inc. as an agent.

Latimer brings to Coakley Realty a comprehensive knowledge of both commercial and residential real estate services. Having spent his entire career in Bethesda and Washington, Latimer will focus on building Coakley Realty’s commercial real estate portfolio in Rockville and Southern Montgomery County.

