Charlie Latimer | Coakley Realty

Charles “Charlie” Latimer has joined has joined Rory S. Coakley Realty Inc. as an agent.

Latimer brings to Coakley Realty a comprehensive knowledge of both commercial and residential real estate services. Having spent his entire career in Bethesda and Washington, Latimer will focus on building Coakley Realty’s commercial real estate portfolio in Rockville and Southern Montgomery County.

