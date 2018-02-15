Iconic Eastern Shore hotel renovated, rebranded for April launch

Share this: Email

Harrison's Chesapeake House, an iconic hotel on Maryland's Tilghman Island, has been renovated and rebranded as Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island, company officials said. The hotel is set on nine acres along the Chesapeake Bay at 21551 Chesapeake Acc Drive in Tilghman and is scheduled to reopen in April. It will have 54 rooms, a new salt-water swimming pool, two ...