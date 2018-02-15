Quantcast

Iconic Eastern Shore hotel renovated, rebranded for April launch

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2018

Harrison's Chesapeake House, an iconic hotel on Maryland's Tilghman Island, has been renovated and rebranded as Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island, company officials said. The hotel is set on nine acres along the Chesapeake Bay at 21551 Chesapeake Acc Drive in Tilghman and is scheduled to reopen in April. It will have 54 rooms, a new salt-water swimming pool, two ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo