Quantcast

Meeting the triple bottom line

By: Joe Nathanson February 15, 2018

Just north of Penn Station and the Amtrak parking lot on Lanvale Street is the soon-to-be-opened Nelson-Kohl building. This eight-story structure will contain 103 market-rate apartment units and space for two ground-floor retail outlets. Other amenities at the Nelson-Kohl, the largest new residential development in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District, will include a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo