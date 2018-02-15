Meeting the triple bottom line

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Just north of Penn Station and the Amtrak parking lot on Lanvale Street is the soon-to-be-opened Nelson-Kohl building. This eight-story structure will contain 103 market-rate apartment units and space for two ground-floor retail outlets. Other amenities at the Nelson-Kohl, the largest new residential development in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District, will include a ...