LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

ANDERSON, COE & KING, LLP

Anderson, Coe & King, L.L.P. is seeking an attorney with four to six years of litigation experience. Qualified candidates should possess the ability to manage a caseload independently, to interact with the courts and clients effectively and to communicate persuasively. Excellent research, analytical and writing skills are essential. Compensation and benefits are competitive. The work environment is informal and collegial. Please send your resume along with several writing samples, in confidence, to Amanda Albright, Firm Administrator ().