Quantcast

Merritt proposes $70M Canton office building

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 15, 2018

Merritt Properties is proposing a 20-story office tower along the Canton waterfront, adding to the potential for a burgeoning new office submarket in Baltimore. The $70 million property would be built on the parking lot in front of Merritt’s existing gym on Boston Street near the CareFirst tower in a section of the city that has ...

