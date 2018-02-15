Quantcast

Bill to strip Md. governor of final parole decision gets House hearing

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 15, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland governors must be stripped of the final say in parole decisions for life-sentenced inmates because the perceived political consequences of releasing a convicted killer has and will continue to make denial of release virtually certain in all cases, supporters of repeal legislation told a House of Delegates panel Thursday. But opponents of the ...

