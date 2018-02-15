Quantcast

Peter Max exhibit coming to Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2018

A newly-curated collection of artist Peter Max’s paintings will be on exhibition and available for acquisition April 21-28 in a presentation at Y:ART Gallery, 3402 Gough St. The newly curated exhibit is a never-before seen collection of celebrity portraiture, the artist’s most iconic works from six decades and a tribute to Baltimore. An uncrating event kicks off ...

