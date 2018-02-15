Quantcast

Lawsuits challenge US cuts to anti-teen pregnancy grants

By: Associated Press February 15, 2018

OMAHA, Neb. — Nine organizations covering several states have filed lawsuits seeking to reverse a decision by President Donald Trump's administration to cut short funding for teen pregnancy prevention programs. The lawsuits were filed Thursday on behalf of three Planned Parenthood affiliates, including those covering Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Hawaii, Nebraska and Washington state, as well as ...

