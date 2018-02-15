Quantcast

4th Circuit declares Trump travel ban unconstitutional

By: Associated Press Denise Lavoie February 15, 2018

President Donald Trump's latest travel ban on travelers from six largely Muslim countries is unconstitutional because it discriminates against Muslims because of their religion, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

