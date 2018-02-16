Quantcast

BENJAMIN DAVIS, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Recanted testimony In 2001, a jury in the Circuit Court for Howard County convicted Benjamin Davis, III, appellant, of eight offenses, including attempted second-degree murder and the use of a handgun in a crime of violence. The court subsequently sentenced him to ten years in prison for attempted ...

