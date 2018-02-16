Quantcast

Choice breaks ground on Cambria Hotel Ocean City

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2018

Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc., along with PiNNacle Hospitality Group and The Wankawala Organization, broke ground Friday on the Cambria Hotel Ocean City. Located at 309 North 1st St., the 133-room property is scheduled to open in summer 2019. The property will have spacious guest rooms with private balconies overlooking the Isle of Wight Bay, an indoor/outdoor infinity ...

