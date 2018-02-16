Quantcast

JAMIE L. MEYERS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Right to counsel -- On the record waiver announcement Jamie L. Meyers, appellant, was convicted of second-degree assault following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, in which he proceeded pro se. 1 The court imposed a suspended sentence of eighteen months, in favor of eighteen months of supervised ...

