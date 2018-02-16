Quantcast

Md. bill would criminalize knowing failure to report child abuse

By: Capital News Service Zach Shapiro February 16, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Legislation that would make knowingly failing to report child abuse a crime in Maryland was passed by the Senate but faces some skepticism in the House. Under current law, if a mandatory reporter – defined as health care practitioners, police officers, educators, and human service workers – believes that a child has been abused ...

