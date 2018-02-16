Paul Martin | The Baltimore Station

Paul Martin has been named the first assistant clinical director with The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and addiction to self-sufficiency. The position was recently created to support the organization as it continues to expand its treatment programming and services.

Martin will be responsible for directing the day-to-day residential programming for the Sandtown/Winchester (Baker Street) and south Baltimore (West Street) locations. He will oversee all case management, schedule all therapeutic activities, including group and life skill development, and will ensure consistency of treatment for all residents. Martin will provide oversight to ensure the programming is meeting all local, state, federal and VA regulatory standards and is aligned with the mission and vision of the organization.

