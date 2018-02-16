Tim O’Donald, Ira Weinstein, Mark Pollak, Keon Pinkett, Sarah Harrison, Michelle Porciau, Pete Hammen, Brian Dean, Terry Worden, Jim Mobley and Gail Furman | Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has appointed Tim O’Donald, president of Harbor East Management Group, as chairman; Ira Weinstein, co-managing principal of the Baltimore office of CohnReznick, as treasurer; and Mark Pollak, an attorney at Ballard Spahr, as secretary to its board of directors.

Also named as board members were Leon Pinkett, a member of the Baltimore City Council; Sarah Harrison, vice president at Morgan Stanley; Michelle Pourciau, director of the Department of Transportation; Pete Hammen, chief of operations at the Baltimore Mayor’s Office; Brian Dean, vice president & group manager at T. Rowe Price; and Terry Worden, general manager of the Waterfront Marriott Hotel. The organization also added Jim Mobley, vice president at Elm Street Development and Gail Furman, owner of Max’s on Broadway, to the Waterfront Management Authority Board.

O’Donald oversees approximately 5.5 million square feet of commercial retail, office, hotel and residential space in Baltimore’s burgeoning Harbor East development as well as several other real estate assets owned and managed by the firm. He has over 25 years of real estate experience in Class A commercial office and urban/ mixed-use projects. Under his management, Harbor East has become one of Baltimore’s most visible, rapidly emerging neighborhoods and a premier destination for national employers, local residents and visitors, attracting corporations such as Legg Mason, Morgan Stanley and Laureate as well as high end national retailers such as Under Armour, Whole Foods Market and J.Crew. O’Donald earned the RPA designation from the Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI) and the CPM designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management. In addition to O’Donald’s experience in real estate, he was also a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and served two combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Air Medal for his service. He is a graduate of Kennesaw State University.

Weinstein has served as a member of the Waterfront Partnership’s board of directors for two years. His areas of focus at CohnReznick include transaction and finance services for projects utilizing the federal New Markets Tax Credit Program, the federal and state historic tax credit programs, renewable energy tax credits for investment and production, and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. Weinstein advised economic development businesses on their geographic footprint. He provides these services to such industries that include affordable housing, commercial real estate, and renewable energy. Prior to joining CohnReznick, he advised local economic development organizations on strategies to revitalize their geographic footprint. He also spent several years in the corporate finance department of a public company raising capital for corporate and project finance and completing acquisitions and divestitures of company assets. Weinstein received a Bachelor of Science in management from the University of Delaware and a Master’s of Science in finance from Loyola.

Pollak has more than 30 years of experience in real estate and finance, including representing a major NFL team in the development and financing of its $250 million stadium, serving as counsel to the entity that established the Cadillac Grand Prix of Washington and assisting developers in real estate projects throughout downtown Baltimore. He was the recipient of the Maryland Daily Record’s Maryland Leadership in Law Award in 2005 for outstanding contributions to the legal profession and the community, and for his dedication to promoting professional and community leadership in future generations. In addition, he has been recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America from 1995-2017. Pollak received a Bachelor of Arts from Brooklyn College, City University of New York in 1968, an MCP from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

