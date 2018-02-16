Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop provides $47M loan for green adaptive reuse project

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it arranged $44,685,300  in construction and permanent financing through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a historic property in the heart of the Chicago Loop. The loan enables the adaptive reuse of the office building into 176 market rate multifamily units ...

