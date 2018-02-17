Quantcast

Baltimore Co. jury awards over $37M to family of Korryn Gaines

By: Associated Press February 17, 2018

A jury has awarded more than $37 million in damages to the family of a Maryland woman who was fatally shot by police in 2016 after a six-hour standoff in her apartment. The jury took several hours to reach its decision in a civil lawsuit filed against the Baltimore County government and police Cpl. Royce Ruby, ...

