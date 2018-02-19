Quantcast

Attorney representing Calvert County company suspended for 30 days

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 19, 2018

The state’s highest court has suspended a Calvert County attorney for 30 days for taking steps in a case that were not authorized by the client while representing a limited liability company of which he was a member. The Maryland Court of Appeals found Vernon C. Donnelly, who has a law practice in Solomons and was ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo