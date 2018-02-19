Ira Weinstein | CohnReznick

Ira Weinstein, co-managing principal of the Baltimore office of CohnReznick, has been named treasurer of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

Weinstein has served as a member of the board for two years. His areas of focus at CohnReznick include transaction and finance services for projects utilizing the federal New Markets Tax Credit Program, the federal and state historic tax credit programs, renewable energy tax credits for investment and production, and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. Weinstein advised economic development businesses on their geographic footprint. He provides these services to such industries that include affordable housing, commercial real estate, and renewable energy.

Prior to joining CohnReznick, he advised local economic development organizations on strategies to revitalize their geographic footprint. He also spent several years in the corporate finance department of a public company raising capital for corporate and project finance and completing acquisitions and divestitures of company assets.

Weinstein received a Bachelor of Science in management from the University of Delaware and a Master’s of Science in finance from Loyola.

