Kelsey Coulter | Brotman Financial Group

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2018

bennett-kelsey-brotman-financial-groupKelsey Coulter, director of insurance operations with Brotman Financial Group Inc., received her Chartered Life Underwriter certification from The American College.

Coulter joined Brotman Financial Group in June 2013 as a member of the insurance operations department, and was promoted to director of insurance operations in May 2014. In this role, she manages the firm’s insurance department, performing risk management-related client services, including coordination of underwriting for clients’ life, disability and long-term care insurance policies.

