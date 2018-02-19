Kelsey Coulter | Brotman Financial Group

Kelsey Coulter, director of insurance operations with Brotman Financial Group Inc., received her Chartered Life Underwriter certification from The American College.

Coulter joined Brotman Financial Group in June 2013 as a member of the insurance operations department, and was promoted to director of insurance operations in May 2014. In this role, she manages the firm’s insurance department, performing risk management-related client services, including coordination of underwriting for clients’ life, disability and long-term care insurance policies.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.