Kenneth S. Aneckstein | Gordon Feinblatt

Kenneth S. Aneckstein has joined the trusts and estates practice with Gordon Feinblatt LLC.

Aneckstein concentrates his practice in estate planning for high-net-worth individuals and families, owners of closely held businesses, and on the administration of large and complex estates. He also advises clients on all aspects of tax planning, business succession planning and asset protection and management strategies.

