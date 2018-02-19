Lee Driskill, AIA and Usama Hassanein | CRGA Design

Lee Driskill, AIA and Usama Hassanein, Assoc. AIA, EDAC, LEED AP BD+C have joined Annapolis-based architecture, interior design and planning firm CRGA Design as principals. The pair will help expand the quality and depth of the firm’s integrated and sustainable design services. Driskill will focus on senior living design and Hassanein will work primarily on health care design.

Driskill brings more than 25 years of architectural design experience to CRGA, specializing in senior living communities. He also has broad experience across mixed-use developments, multifamily housing and high-rise buildings. Driskill’s projects have included the Century Engineering Corporate Headquarters, Jack & Mae Rosenberg Center at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center Eastern Shore Clinic. Driskill was formerly a principal and lead designer at Hord Coplan Macht. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Hampden-Sydney College and a Master’s degree in architecture from the University of Maryland.

Hassanein has more than 20 years of experience working in medical planning and health care design, design research and construction documentation. He has led renovation projects for health care centers across Maryland including Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Mercy Health System, Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Hospital. Before joining CRGA, Hassanein worked as a senior medical planner for Hord Coplan Macht. He holds a Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering from Ain Shams University in Cairo.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.