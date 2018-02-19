Quantcast

Lockheed gets $15M design contract from Navy

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2018

The U.S. Navy awarded Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin a $15 million contract to mature its Freedom-variant Frigate design as a part of the Navy's FFG(X) competition. Lockheed Martin submitted its Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship parent design in response to the U.S. Navy's FFG(X) conceptual design solicitation with Fincantieri Marinette Marine as its shipbuilder and ...

