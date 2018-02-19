Mark Pollak | Ballard Spahr

Mark Pollak, a partner with Ballard Spahr, has been named secretary of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

Pollak has more than 30 years of experience in real estate and finance, including representing a major NFL team in the development and financing of its $250 million stadium, serving as counsel to the entity that established the Cadillac Grand Prix of Washington and assisting developers in real estate projects throughout downtown Baltimore.

He was the recipient of the Maryland Daily Record’s Maryland Leadership in Law Award in 2005 for outstanding contributions to the legal profession and the community, and for his dedication to promoting professional and community leadership in future generations. In addition, he has been recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America from 1995-2017.

Pollak received a Bachelor of Arts from Brooklyn College, City University of New York in 1968, an MCP from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

