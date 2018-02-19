Quantcast

Md. Hospital Association picks Atlas as new leader

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter February 19, 2018

Health care consultant Bob Atlas will be the next president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, the organization announced Monday. Atlas, 63, is expected to start March 5. He will serve as the association's fourth president. He currently is president of EBG Advisors, the consulting affiliate of health law firm Epstein Becker Green. He previously was an adviser ...

