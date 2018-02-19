Ripken Sr. Foundation’s Aspire Gala to honor Ogden, Williams

Share this: Email

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation will host the 14th annual Aspire Gala Friday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel, 700 Aliceanna St., to honor Baltimore Ravens legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and former University of Maryland, College Park men’s basketball coach Gary Williams, a member of the ...