Tim O’Donald | Harbor East Management Group

Tim O’Donald, the president of Harbor East Management Group, has been appointed chair of the board of directors with the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

O’Donald oversees approximately 5.5 million square feet of commercial retail, office, hotel and residential space in Baltimore’s burgeoning Harbor East development as well as several other real estate assets owned and managed by the firm.

He has more than 25 years of real estate experience in Class A commercial office and urban/ mixed-use projects. He was also a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and served two combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Air Medal for his service. He is a graduate of Kennesaw State University.

