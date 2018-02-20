AAMG Physical Therapy opens new Edgewater location

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Anne Arundel Medical Group Physical Therapy has expanded its business with a new office at the Edgewater Village Center, company officials said Tuesday. The 2,500 square-foot office space is AAMG’s seventh regional location. AAMG Physical Therapy offers a range of physical therapy services for adults and children. Services include physical therapy for returning to sports, spinal conditions, ...