Quantcast

Baker chooses AG division head Embry as running mate in governor’s race

By: Associated Press February 20, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Most of the Democrats running in the crowded Maryland primary for governor have announced their running mates and four out of five of them so far are women. Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker announced Elizabeth Embry as his running mate Tuesday. Embry is a former Baltimore prosecutor and division chief in the Maryland ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo