Bill would ultimately let Md. voters decide whether to legalize pot

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 20, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland voters would have their say on the legalization of recreational marijuana if a group of lawmakers have their way. A proposal sponsored by Sen. William C. Smith Jr., D-Montgomery, calls for an amendment to Maryland's constitution that would legalize recreational marijuana for commercial purposes, which would be taxed and regulated similar to alcohol. All personal ...

