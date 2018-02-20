ADVERTISEMENT

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

EXPERIENCED FAMILY LAW ASSOCIATE

Prominent family law firm in Howard County with a state-wide practice seeks an experienced family law associate. This is a litigation position for a respected family law attorney with at least five to seven years of experience with highly complex family law cases. You will be responsible for all phases of family law cases, including but not limited to discovery, motions hearings, mediation, trials and appeals. Judicial clerkship for a circuit court judge or family magistrate is highly preferred.

We offer a highly competitive salary and excellent benefits.

Please submit your resume in confidence to:

and reference Box #2597 in the subject line