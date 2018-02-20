Quantcast

Family Dollar opening in northwest Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2018

Baltimore-based developer Klein Enterprises announced Tuesday Family Dollar, a national retail variety chain has signed a lease at Hilltop Shopping Center, 5400 Reisterstown Road, in Baltimore. Family Dollar will operate 11,000 square feet of retail space at the 56,245-square-foot shopping center. Completed in 2011, the shopping center underwent major renovations to accommodate a new, full-service Motor Vehicle Administration branch ...

