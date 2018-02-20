Quantcast

Former delegate’s trial begins in bribery case

By: Associated Press February 20, 2018

GREENBELT — The trial of a former Maryland delegate charged with bribery has begun with his lawyer insisting that his client accepted bundles of money believing they were campaign donations, not bribes. Michael Lynn Vaughn, a Democrat from Bowie, was charged last year with bribery and conspiracy. Federal prosecutors alleged he accepted more than $10,000 in ...

