Quantcast

Greenspring Realty Partners focuses on industrial assets

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 20, 2018

Greenspring Realty Partners Inc., a two-year-old full-service real estate and investment company, is aggressively buying industrial buildings focusing on the asset class where its founders have the most experience. The company purchased 10 buildings in the Baltimore metro area last year totaling more than 400,000 square feet of space, the second year it had acquired 10 properties. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo