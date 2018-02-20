Quantcast

Live Casino & Hotel to open outdoor gaming and smoking patio

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2018

Live Casino & Hotel in Hanover announced Tuesday it will open the Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio, Maryland's first outdoor gaming area featuring table games and slots in mid-April. It is also the first in the state to offer ticket in/ticket out tables, enabling players to move between slots and table games without carrying chips to the main ...

