Quantcast

Photo: Giada De Laurentiis announces new Baltimore Italian restaurant

By: Maximilian Franz February 20, 2018

Giada De Laurentiis' soon-to-open restaurant concept GDL Italian by Giada, plans to open by mid-April at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo