Thomas C. Dame | Gallagher Evelius

Thomas C. Dame has been elected managing partner of Gallagher Evelius & Jones LLP.

He succeeds Linda H. Jones, who held the position since 2015, and Richard O. Berndt, who managed the firm from 1972 until 2015. Since stepping away from the managing partner role, Rick Berndt assumed the position of Senior Partner. Linda retired as a fulltime partner at the end of 2017, and she remains affiliated with the firm as Counsel.

Dame practices in the firm’s litigation and health law groups. He began his law practice at Gallagher in 1990 as a litigation and bankruptcy lawyer. In recent years, Dame has focused his practice on representing health systems and other health care providers in litigation and regulatory matters, including certificate of need proceedings.

