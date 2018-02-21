Quantcast

ACLU, consumer rights advocates call for debt collection reform

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 21, 2018

A nationwide report on debt collection practices found Maryland judges are issuing arrest warrants for debtors who owe relatively small amounts and who fail to show up to court, often because they were unaware that collection proceedings had been initiated against them. In "A Pound of Flesh: The Criminalization of Private Debt," released Wednesday, the ACLU analyzed more ...

