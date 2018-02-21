Quantcast

CREWBaltimore to host State of Our State event

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2018

Spencer Levy, Americas head of research and senior economic adviser with CBRE, and Howard Bank CEO Mary Ann Scully will join CREWBaltimore for its State of Our State luncheon event April 11 at 11:30 a.m. at The Center  Club, 100 Light St., 16th floor, in Baltimore. Levy and Scully will have a casual conversation about the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo