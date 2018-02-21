Quantcast

Hogan, Democrat introduce bills creating school watchdogs

By: Capital News Service By Hannah Brockway February 21, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Prompted by alleged grade-fixing in Prince George's County Public Schools and perjury and theft allegations in the Baltimore area, a pair of bills in the General Assembly would establish investigative offices to oversee schools in Maryland. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and a Democratic lawmaker each are attempting to get their own education accountability bills ...

