Quantcast

Maryland opioid plaintiffs differ on choice of federal or state court

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 21, 2018

A handful of jurisdictions in Maryland have filed lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors making substantially similar allegations but they have differed in their choice of forum, with some opting to file in state court and others filing federal actions. The plaintiffs that have filed or will file in federal court do so with the intention ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo