Md. local governments join litigation against opioid manufacturers

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 21, 2018

As local governments across Maryland combat the soaring cost of the opioid crisis, they've added a new strategy to their fight: litigation. Four Maryland counties — Anne Arundel, Cecil, Montgomery and Prince George's — and Baltimore city have filed suit against drug manufacturers in state or federal court since early January, with at least two additional ...

