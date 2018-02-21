Verizon Wireless inks lease at Annapolis Junction Town Center

Verizon Wireless signed a 61,000-square-foot lease at Annapolis Junction Town Center in Howard County.

The company is leasing space at 10170 Junction Drive, a 100,000-square-foot building in the transit-oriented mixed-use development. Annapolis Junction Town Center, adjacent to the Savage MARC Station, has 5,420 square feet of retail, a 150-room hotel and additional 14,000 square feet of retail planned.

“The presence of Verizon within Annapolis Junction Town Center will inject energy, create momentum and significantly impact the economic well-being of the surrounding area,” Richard Williamson, senior vice president of Leasing and Marketing for St. John Properties said in a statement. “Verizon Wireless is among the most recognizable corporate brands in the country and we expect this real estate decision to resonate among other businesses and organizations looking for a multi-functional environment to benefit its employees and vendors.”

Matt Lenihan, assistant vice president of Leasing and Marketing at St. John Properties, represented the landlord in the transaction. Verizon was represented by CBRE’s Amy Perlman, David Fields and Alec Mitchell.